KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The death toll for the coronavirus is now at more than 1,700, with more than 70,000 confirmed cases.

So far no one has died from the virus in the United States, but that doesn’t mean that people in the Kansas City area aren’t being affected by the outbreak.

Wei Zheng’s hometown is Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic. He’s lived in Kansas City for over a decade now, but friends and family are in quarantine in China.

Zheng said family members describe, “Wuhan as a ghost town right now.” His brother-in-law is a doctor in one of the hospitals in the center of the city and has been quarantined twice after being exposed to the virus.

“Even during the quarantine period, the doctors still have to work,” Zheng told KCTV5 News. “Because they don’t have enough doctors to deal with this situation.”

The Kansas City Chinese American Association, which Zheng is a board member of, has sent medical supplies to China to help. The group says getting their hands of some masks and surgical goggles has been hard even in the United States.

“How to get the supplies out of the U.S., there are some challenges, but we still think that’s the right thing to do because we need to help with what they most need,” Zheng explained.

Oscar Margain, can American journalist living Beijing, confirms the need for supplies is strong. Even in Beijing, miles away from Wuhan, masks were in a short supply for a few weeks.

“It’s been pretty eerie,” Margain said. “It’s been tough especially for expats. Foreigners who live in China don’t necessarily have it easy to get official information in your language. It’s hard to come by.”

Margain shared videos with KCTV5 News showing normally packed streets that were nearly empty. The government is controlling those who do go out on the streets by checking people for symptoms before they are allowed into certain plazas, shopping centers, or onto public transportation.

“Sometimes even in hazmat suits,” Margain said. “But basically at every public place, including plazas and malls, you’ll see a security guard with a thermometer trying to check your temperature.”

Many businesses have had to close. Some even re-using SARS virus signage from that outbreak from 2003.

“It’s a pretty tough time for people all across China, and Beijing as well,” Margain said. “But it pails in comparison, obviously, with what people in Wuhan are having to deal with.”