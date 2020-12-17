KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The federal government issued new guidelines Wednesday about whether your boss can force you to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
The vaccine is not yet available to the public, but already there are so many questions about whether it can be required that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stepped in to clarify "how a COVID-19 vaccine interacts" with federal employment protections.
Medical workers first in line to get the vaccine celebrated the vaccine’s arrival as a sign of hope and jumped at the chance to offer their arms. The first vaccine in the metro went to a nurse at Truman Medical Center on Monday. Other local hospitals began vaccinating staff on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But there’s still resistance to vaccines among some.
Workplaces are leery and asking for guidance because there are protections related to medical information, disability and religious freedom.
“It’s a brand-new world I think for employment lawyers,” said Mikah Thompson, an associate professor at the UMKC School of Law who specializes in employment law.
KCTV5 interviewed her on the topic in November. Based on what the EEOC published this week, it appears her take was spot on.
“If we’re talking about just a run of the mill office setting or something like that, then the employer’s justification would be that this is necessary for the safety and protection of the workplace,” Thompson speculated in November.
The EEOC’s document says COVID-19 absolutely counts as a “direct threat.”
But two longstanding exceptions still apply. Employers must make reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to someone with a pertinent medical condition. The same goes under Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act for a “sincerely held religious belief.”
Here’s what the EEOC document says about that:
If an employee cannot get vaccinated for COVID-19 because of a disability or sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance, and there is no reasonable accommodation possible, then it would be lawful for the employer to exclude the employee from the workplace. This does not mean the employer may automatically terminate the worker. Employers will need to determine if any other rights apply under the EEO laws or other federal, state, and local authorities.
One example of a reasonable accommodation would be working remotely if it’s a job where that’s possible.
The EEOC document answers a lot of other rights-related questions pertinent to the pandemic besides vaccination, including factors related to age, health risk, and family caregiver needs.
You can view the guidance here. For the vaccination-related component scroll down to section K.
