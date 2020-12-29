EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Edwardsville Police Department posted on Facebook saying they are looking for a missing teenager.
Alyssa Wilson, 17, was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Haines Street.
If you know where she is or have information about where she might be, call police dispatch at 913-596-3000.
