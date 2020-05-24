GENERIC: Edwardsville police badge
(Edwardsville Police)

EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) – The Edwardsville police are investigating after a body was found in the Kansas River on Sunday afternoon.

There is very little information at this time, but police say they went to The Riverfront Park around 2 p.m. after being notified that a body had been recovered from the river.

When they arrived, EMS declared the person to be deceased.

No other information is available at this time.

