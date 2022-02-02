GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri state troopers shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 for about three hours after several semi trucks crashed Wednesday morning on the snow-covered roads.
The crashes started just after 6 a.m. just west of Exit 24 to Grain Valley on I-70. There was also a separate crash involving a semi and a pickup a few miles earlier, at Adams Dairy Parkway and I-70 in Blue Springs.
At least one person was injured, although the extent of injuries is unknown. Drivers were detoured at I-70 and Adams Dairy Parkway until eastbound lanes opened back up around 9 a.m.
