The below is a list of early voting locations in Johnson County:
- Oak Park Mall in the former American Girl store - 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park
- Overland Park Convention Center - 6000 College Blvd, Overland Park
- Olathe Indian Creek Library - 16100 W 135th St, Olathe
- Arts and Heritage Center - 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
- Park Hilltop Conference Center - 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park
- Johnson County Northeast Offices - 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
- Johnson County Sunset Office Building - 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe
- New Century Fieldhouse - 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
- Okun Fieldhouse - 20200 Johnson Dr, Shawnee
Hours of operation at each location are:
- Oct. 17: 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Oct. 26: Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Johnson County Election Office located at 2101 E Kansas City Road, Olathe has different hours of operation:
- Oct. 17: 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Oct. 23: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Oct. 26: Oct. 30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Nov. 2: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
