KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) -- Some Kansas City leaders are worried about how the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed. At issue is whether the people most negatively impacted are getting it.
That’s one reason why Councilwoman Melissa Robinson proposed a resolution on Wednesday to create a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Resolution 210076.
She noted that Kansas City involves three counties – and populations that are urban, suburban and rural – which makes logistics and messaging a challenge.
“It’s critically important that we have an all-hands-on-deck approach as it relates to making sure that we have a plan in place when the vaccine becomes readily available to those who are eligible,” Robinson said.
Robinson emphasized the task force needs to create a system that is efficient, equitable and transparent.
New data from the state of Missouri suggests the equitable portion of that is lacking.
Truman Medical Center and University Health just started a program that’s taking vaccinations on the road. The first stop was Tuesday, at Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church, at 27th and Prospect. It’s part of an effort to get the vaccine to those with limited access, including seniors in the current rollout.
“We know the people that live in the zip codes that have been disproportionately affected by this disease and we came out to reach them,” said Niki Donawa, Truman Medical Center’s Chief Community Relations Officer.
Tuesday, the state started a dashboard on vaccination progress.
It shows numbers by county and percentage of each county’s population who’ve has at least one dose. Clay, Jackson and Platte are about even, hovering close to 4 percent.
But a look at the breakdown between race and ethnicity shows participation is far from equal. Statewide, 3.7% of white people have been vaccinated. Only 1.5% of Black people have. Less than 1% of Latinos have been vaccinated.
Robinson is also the Director of the Black Health Care Coalition. Asked about that data, she said there are likely multiple reasons.
“Whether there’s transportation barriers, whether it’s you can’t take off from work, and you have to think about the trust factor,” Robinson speculated. “There’s a lot of barriers that you have to overcome culturally, economically, geographically and just in terms of where the vaccine is being offered.”
The Black Health Care Coalition has been hosting Facebook live forums with doctors and clergy called “Is the Science Safe?” The aim is to address mistrust. Some of that mistrust stems from historic examples such as The Tuskegee Study. Some comes from a more general awareness of racial inequality.
As an example of topics addressed, a doctor in one of the forums noted that the Pfizer and Moderna trials involved a much more diverse group than trials have in past years.
Robinson is now working with pastors at 20 churches, including the one where Tuesday’s mobile clinic was held, to bring the message to parishioners.
Equity, she noted is not just about communities of color. The purpose of the city’s task force, she said, is to find approaches that fit a diverse city population and get specifics set up early, so when the state starts sending vials in larger numbers, the city can get clinics rolling right away.
“When we talk about equity, we’re talking about ensuring that we’re getting the vaccine to those who need it most, while also having a plan for every resident,” Robinson said.
She wants to have more than just public health experts on the task force but also experts in communication and logistics.
The resolution passed unanimously in committee Wednesday and goes before the full council on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.