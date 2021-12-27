KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A house fire in Kansas City has left several people displaced Monday morning.
A call came in just after 6 a.m. for a two-story residential house fire in the 5500 block of Garfield. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire.
As of 7 a.m. the fire was contained.
The Red Cross has been called out for several adults who are now displaced and can no longer stay in the home.
So far, it is unclear how the fire started.
