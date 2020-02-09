LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – One Lee’s Summit business is destroyed after an early morning fire.
Fire crews were called to Shining Light Music located at 611 SW 3rd Street just before 2:30 after a police officer discover the fire.
When the fire department arrived, the two-story building had flames showing and there was a partial collapse. Officials had the fire under control just after 5 a.m.
Authorities said the music shop had just completed renovations to a portion of the building, but unfortunately the contents of the building were destroyed.
Officials said no injuries had been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
