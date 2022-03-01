OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park, in partnership with Bird Rides, is making electric bikes and scooters available on the streets of the city starting Tuesday.
Other nearby cities, such as Kansas City, have already implemented rental scooters, but this is a first for Overland Park.
“In Overland Park, we are uniquely positioned to provide this additional transportation opportunity,” said Mayor Curt Skoog. “Bird scooters are welcome on city streets and sidewalks, and bike and hike trails, so residents can use them for recreation, or to replace a ride in a car.”
The scooters have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour, and riders must be at least 18 years old. They are available through Bird's cell phone app, where riders pay by the minute. Riders can also tell the location of nearby Bird scooters through the app.
Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet and obey all rules of the road. They must be parked o ut of the way of pedestrians and can't block driveways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.