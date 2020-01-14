MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Highlands Elementary School in Mission is about 16 steps from the house where it all went down. Parents were terrified that day and so were people in the neighborhood, but a recent for sale sign that’s gone up has given them some peace of mind.

Megan Hamilton lives on 62nd Street, just a couple houses down from where this all happened last March.

She remembers it like it was yesterday. She says she was letting her dog out before shots were fired.

“Right as she got onto our porch, I heard the gun fire so we ran back in the house as fast as we could. It was just was like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Hamilton said.

She says a bullet did hit the side of her house.

Dylan Ruffin is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling.

Fast forward nearly a year later, the house where police had a shootout with Ruffin after he shot into Highlands Elementary School is ready to hit the housing market.

“I think it’s great for the neighborhood, you know another great neighbor to have. This street is awesome so you can’t really go wrong with another good neighbor if we can get another cool family over there,” neighbor Quin Napier said.

Napier has lived on this block his whole life and can recall several issues at Ruffin’s house throughout the years.

“He’s kind of been in and out of ambulances. A lot of police cars over there throughout the years so a lot of stuff like that has happened at that house,” Napier said.

KCTV5 News tried to talk to parents at Highlands Elementary during pickup but several of them said the principal instructed them not to talk to us.

Ruffin is currently in jail, as his family home awaits sale, there is no date set for a plea hearing or trial.

“I’m sure that none of this brings back happy memories for her. I’m sure she doesn’t want to live here. I was hoping he would never return so I hold nothing against his mother. I think she’s a wonderful person and I hope he gets help and isn’t let out,” Hamilton said.

The house isn’t technically on the market yet, but the sign indicates a sale is coming soon. Ruffin is scheduled to be in court for a status update on February 12th.

KCTV5 News reached out to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe but he didn’t want to go on camera because he says negotiations are ongoing.