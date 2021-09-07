INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Tuesday night, several Independence city leaders spoke about Sunday’s shooting that injured four people at a carnival at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival. It was the first city council meeting in Independence since the shooting occurred.
A couple who was on a Ferris wheel at the carnival at the time of the shooting came to Tuesday’s meeting to hear what city leaders had to say about the violence and future security measures at the annual SantaCaliGon Days Festival.
Tony Ellis and his girlfriend were at the top of the Ferris wheel Sunday when they heard gunshots. They felt safe and somewhat stuck as they waited for the ride to lower them back to the ground. “We could clearly see the area in which the gunshots were coming from and we could clearly see everybody running,” Ellis said. “The shots did stop. I would have been more concerned had they kept going.”
He says before the shooting he and his girlfriend felt tension in the crowd Sunday night. They took notice of large groups of teenagers without any adult supervision. “There was that chatter in the air that night,” Ellis said.
Ellis hopes SantaCaliGon organizers and stakeholders will add several layers of security and perimeters as well as a curfew like the curfew implemented at the Independence Center shopping mall.
“Thank God this is a praying city, and more people were not hurt,” District 3 Councilmember Michael Steinmeyer said while asking for community members and city leaders to cool down rhetoric and division.
City council members and the mayor said conversations about possible security changes will be ongoing in the coming days and weeks. Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said several ideas have been discussed with the Independence Chamber of Commerce. The Independence Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event. “A curfew. Perhaps gating that part of the festival. Reducing the hours so it doesn’t go so late into the evening,” Weir said about possibilities that are being considered.
Councilmember At-Large Mike Huff said the Independence Chamber of Commerce will submit a security plan that will be reviewed by Independence police. Implementing a curfew at an event would require city council action. “We are going to have to, as a council, review security maybe in future meetings and make sure that we have all the security we need out there,” Huff said.
Independence police say three 16-year-olds and a 25-year-old who were shot were treated and released from local hospitals. At last check, police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.
“It is somewhat of an isolated incident and the rest of SantaCaliGon was record setting,” District 4 Councilmember Dan Hobart said. “So, people did come out to SantaCaliGon and they did have a good time.”
