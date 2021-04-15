Dump truck driver arrested for DUI in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A dump truck driver was arrested for DUI on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
They say deputies arrested the dump truck driver after the person initially refused to stop.
"We’re grateful this situation ended without a crash," the sheriff's office said.
No other information was provided.
