JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: On Tuesday night, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he has learned a second city employee has died as a result of this accident.
"My heart breaks for his family, his friends, and our entire Kansas City Public Works Department," the mayor said. "My prayers are with the families and all impacted today. Our family is hurting. Please keep our surviving employee in your prayers."
Previous coverage from earlier this evening is below.
The Kansas City community is in mourning following a fatal vehicle crash involving a city dump truck exiting off I-435.
“We go out every single day and, as the director, we want to make sure everyone comes home," said Michael Shaw, Director of KC Public Works. "Today, somebody is not coming home."
Shaw visibly fought back tears today after three of his city employees were involved in a vehicle crash while on duty.
“I just ask everyone to be with us as we address this," he said. "My team is absolutely devastated."
Authorities say a city garbage truck was getting off the ramp on northbound I-435 and turning onto Front Street when the driver lost control.
The truck hit a concrete median barrier, tipped over on its side, and caught on fire.
Sadly, one city employee died at the scene. The other two are in the hospital with serious and critical injuries.
“It is rare that we lose an employee in Kansas City government," Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "It’s something that we never wish to see. I didn’t want to see it during my entire time as mayor, so I say a prayer for the employee we’ve lost and prayers for also the families that are involved."
The police said a KCPD officer was one of the first to see the crash and immediately responded, trying to rescue those three city employees.
“Helped one of the occupants get out of the vehicle, who was actually on fire I understand," said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the KCPD. "He was able to grab a blanket and get that fire extinguished."
“I’m thankful that KCPD and Kansas City Fire Department saved a couple of lives today," Shaw said. "I’m absolutely thankful. I just ask Kansas City to be with us, because we are dang sure with you."
At this point in time, police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
