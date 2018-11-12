NEW YORK (AP) - Duke has supplanted Kansas atop the new AP Top 25 poll after its dominating win against Kentucky, giving the Blue Devils a record number of appearances at No. 1.
The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first in Monday's first regular-season poll. That allowed Duke to set a record with its 135th week at No. 1, breaking a tie with UCLA for most all-time.
Duke claimed 48 of 65 first-place votes after beating then-No. 2 Kentucky by 34 points in their opener.
It was impressive enough to bump the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks, who fell to No. 2 despite a quality win of their own against then-No. 10 Michigan State.
Gonzaga was third, followed by Virginia and Tennessee to round out the top 5.
