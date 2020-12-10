KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The U.S. Senate on Thursday afternoon unanimously approved duck boat safety legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).
The legislation requires the U.S. Coast Guard to implement recommendations from the NTSB, which includes requiring Duck Boats to remove canopies.
The bill also requires amphibious passenger boats to be equipped to stay afloat and operators of the duck boat need to check weather conditions with the National Weather Service.
“To the families and friends that lost loves one that day, I am sure that every one of those 875 days has come with a painful reminder,” Hawley said in remarks offered on the Senate floor after it was approved.
On July 19, 2018, 17 people died and 11 others were hurt at Table Rock Lake when a duck boat capsized.
