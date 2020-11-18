BRANSON, MO (KCTV) - After being stuck in committee on Capitol Hill for more than a month and a half, Duck Boat Legislation from Senator Josh Hawley has passed through the committee on commerce, science and transportation.

This is a story we've followed since 17 people were killed in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

This would require the U.S. Coast Guard to implement recommendations from the NTSB. That includes requiring Duck Boats to remove canopies.

The bill would also require amphibious passenger boats to be equipped to stay afloat, even if flooded.

"It would go a long way toward making these kind of tragedies, like what we saw on Table Rock Lake, making them a thing of the past," Senator Josh Hawley said.

The Duck Boat Legislation was one of the first filed by Senator Hawley after he was sworn-in in 2019.

It’s very similar to the bill filed by Hawley’s predecessor, former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. Her bill was also stuck in committee.