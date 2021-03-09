KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Tuesday, firefighters battled grass fires and brush fires around the metro during a Wind Advisory that is in effect until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Southwest winds up to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
A fire not far from Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadiums near Stadium Drive and 40 Highway caught the attention of drivers on I-70 around 6:40PM Tuesday. It’s unclear if someone was illegally burning a pile of debris and trash or if people were camping in the wooded area. The flames spread to nearby dry grass.
Fire crews worked for about two hours to get the flames and smoldering debris under control while battling strong wind gusts. Kansas City, Missouri firefighters responded to 11 grass or brush fires between 4:00-9:30PM Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.