KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The latest wrinkle in the supply chain is pressing local dry cleaners, who are having trouble finding coat hangers.
Joe Runyan, who owns Hangers Cleaners in Kansas City, said the common closet items have been difficult to source over the last few months.
He said his local suppliers have had to pay as much as 5-6 times as much for bulk hangers. That cost gets passed to him.
Luckily, Runyan said his customers are good about recycling. That's something the business has encouraged for a long time.
"We like getting hangers back from customers if they so desire," he said.
Runyan even sent an email out to customers last month encouraging them to check their closets.
Jeremiah Kiwi did just that. On Thursday, he brought a dozen or so back when he stopped by to drop off a uniform.
"I had a bunch at home so I decided to help out a local business," he said.
But, not all hangers are created equal. Runyan said his machines require a certain style of hanger with a particular curl and a longer neck.
Despite the difficulties he and other cleaners have faced, Runyan said the industry is returning to normal.
"We're within 5% of where we were pre-pandemic," he said. "We're happy about that."
