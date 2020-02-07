(AP) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked "Who's a good boy?" in a tweet after one of its dogs sniffed out about 220 pounds of marijuana during two Interstate 70 traffic stops.
“Who’s a good boy?” Ask no more.3 days ago, Rony found 3 stolen guns & 115 lbs. of marijuana. Today, he uncovered another 107 lbs. Car was stopped for speeding & following too close on I-70. 222 lbs. & 3 guns, in 4 days. #GoodPupperInfo: https://t.co/pRtINMwnNm pic.twitter.com/u1ngzumsxA— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2020
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Rony's expert nose landed a Georgia man and two people from Virginia behind bars after they were caught with the drugs while traveling through Cooper County in central Missouri.
One of the stops happened Monday and the other on Jan. 31. The suspects faces charges that include drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.