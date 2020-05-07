OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A "driving vigil" of police cars will light up Overland Park blue in honor of the sacrifice of fallen Officer Mike Mosher and other officers who have died in the line of duty.
The Overland Park Police Department invites residents to display blue lights at their homes, wear blue and display blue lights on Sunday as they view the procession of police vehicles from the safety of the sidewalks near the procession route, while maintaining social distancing.
The event happens about 8:30 p.m. and marks the beginning of National Police Week.
The driving processional will begin at 95th and Switzer in Overland Park heading east to Antioch, north to 75th, east to Metcalf, south to 125th Street, west to Foster, north to 123rd Street, west to Antioch, south to 135th Street, will end at 135th and Switzer.
A "drive-thru visitation" will be held on Tuesday for family, friends and the public to pay respects to Mosher and his family and friends from their vehicles.
The visitation will be open to law enforcement at 3 p.m. Public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m.
It will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd.
A private funeral for Mosher will take place at the Overland Park Convention Center on Wednesday. Following the funeral, a public funeral procession for Mosher will include an honor guard, bagpipers, a walking procession, and other traditional law enforcement honors.
The graveside service will be private.
