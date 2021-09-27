LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed in a Lee's Summit subdivision on Sunday night, with another man being taken into custody shortly afterward.
Police responded at 9:20 p.m. to Southwest BurningWood Drive, just north of Eagle View Drive on a call of a disturbance. Responding officers found a man dead in a driveway from a shooting. They also found another man at the scene, who police took into custody without incident.
Police said the victim and suspect knew each other, and investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
No other suspects are being sought.
UPDATE: Later on Monday, the victim in this homicide was identified as 24-year-old Brian S. Salinas of Leawood.
