LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Drivers in Lee’s Summit say going over one stretch of road is like moving through a minefield.
Snow after snow tore apart a section of Chipman Road just off Highway 50, leaving a lane of swiss cheese pavement that only grew more treacherous over the last week as more winter weather kept crews from getting to them.
As late as Wednesday drivers could be seen struggling to get through potholes that seemed to come out of nowhere. Signs of damaged cars could even be seen, including a few hubcaps found alongside the road.
“You definitely don't see them coming,” driver Jacob McCaw said. “Some of them are like six inches, just looking at them.”
Part of the problem is that drivers have to be in the right lane to turn into a nearby shopping center, so even if they're in a big car, the ride can be pretty jarring.
“This is probably one of the worst spots I've seen,” driver Kevin Brandon noted. “We knew they were there and got in the other lane.”
The cluster of potholes are right on the line between the Lee's Summit right of way and that tasked with maintenance to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Inquiries made by KCTV5 News to both sides was first met with some confusion over whose responsibility it was to patch the potholes.
Once both of sides checked their maps, though, they figured out whose holes are whose.
Wednesday afternoon, both MODOT and Lee's Summit sent workers to fill in the potholes, hopefully bringing an end to a rim-rattling road hazard.
