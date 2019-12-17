LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The intersection at 291 and SW Scherer in Lee’s Summit was the scene of two serious accidents this weekend, and now people want action to make it safer.

One person died and another is in critical condition after those two crashes over two days. Traffic at the intersection is heavy, with many drivers saying making a left hand turn across all of that traffic can be very difficult.

“Yeah, I don’t even use that intersection when going North,” driver Jason Allen told KCTV5 News. “Just crossing the highway is almost impossible.”

The amount of traffic combined with the number of people turning left leaves many drivers seeming hesitant or confused going through the intersection.

“A lot of it is people just don’t know how to maneuver the intersection. Where they need to go when they’re crossing the highway. They just don’t know where to go,” Allen said.

The concerns these drivers have don’t seem to be shared to the same extent by authorities. Officials with the Lee’s Summit Police Department say there have only been 10 collisions at the intersection in the past year, which they say isn’t a lot for the amount of traffic that goes through there.

“Accidents can cause a lot of grief, and car repairs. So, sometimes we have to look even beyond the numbers and ask ourselves is this a problem intersection that we’ve got to go to work on,” LSPD Sgt. Chris Depue explained.

Depue told KCTV5 News the department has worked with traffic engineers to identify hot spots where accidents are happening.

“The case at 291 and Scherer, or 291 and Thompson, what we see is increased development in the city to the south which is bringing increased traffic flow along there, as well as increased industrial development to the east that’s bringing big truck traffic,” he explained.

Depue says these are things the police department along with the Missouri Department of Transportation will have to look at in order to make improvements in the area.

Regardless of the cause of the issue, drivers in the area are anxious for officials to find a solution.

“I think there needs to be a light put in, turn lanes, something,” Allen said.

There are some local residents on social media who are urging others to write MoDOT, asking for a traffic light at the intersection, and many drivers like Allen suggested the same thing to KCTV5 News Tuesday.

Officials with the LSPD said MoDOT did conduct a traffic study on the intersection a couple years ago.

KCTV5 News reached out to MoDOT about the results of that study, and late Tuesday afternoon transportation officials did confirm they would be putting a light at the intersection. While MoDOT did not have a date when the light would be added, they did confirm the addition was in the transportation budget.