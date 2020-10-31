KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating if impairment was a factor after a woman was involved in a hit and run, then ran into concrete sign support along an interstate exit ramp.
According to the KCPD, a black Hyundai was going north on I-435 around 6 p.m. at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles on the right in the exit lane for E. 87th Street.
However, due to traffic, she was unable to get back on the interstate, lost control on the ramp, and hit the concrete support for a highway sign with the left side of the vehicle.
She was the only person in the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police note that, before this crash happened, she was involved in an injury hit and run with another vehicle. That happened in the area of Red Bridge Road and Hillcrest Road.
The authorities are investigating if she was impaired.
