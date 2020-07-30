Woman dead following hit-and-run in Overland Park

 (Overland Park Police Department)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Overland Park.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday at 77th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of a pick-up truck hit a pedestrian and kept driving.

The woman killed has not been identified, but she was 63-years-old.

The vehicle is described as a lighter colored (possibly light gray or silver) GMC or Chevy crew cab pickup truck. The pickup had a black or dark colored bed cover. Police say the truck will be missing a driver’s side mirror, as that was recovered at the scene.

