KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The exits to NE Vivion Road from I-35 were closed on Friday following a police pursuit in which shots were fired.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the authorities were trying to stop a vehicle for some type of traffic violation around 4:21 p.m.
The driver did not stop, however, and a pursuit began. Two deputies were in one vehicle during the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle was coming down Vivion and tried to stop and make a U-turn, then something happened.
The deputies then fired shots and the vehicle rolled into an occupied house in the 5900 block of Vivion. The vehicle did not appear to breach the wall and go inside the home, however.
The sheriff’s office is still working to determine why the deputies fired shots.
There were two people in the suspect vehicle. The driver was shot and has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kansas City Police Department is assisting with the investigation. It’s protocol to have only those investigators ask the law enforcement involved what happened, which is why fewer details are currently available to the public.
