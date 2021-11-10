CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that a driver wasn't able to avoid a tree that fell across the highway after beavers cut it down.
According to Twitter post from the sheriff's office, the large tree fell across 210 Highway near EE Highway and "a vehicle could not avoid it."
They said it looks like the tree was cut down by some beavers. The Twitter post began by saying, "Beware the beavers."
Several other nearby trees showed similar damage.
Deputies have now removed the tree from the roadway.
They did not say if anyone was injured in the accident or not.
