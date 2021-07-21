DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was hit and the driver left the scene. 

The sheriff's office said in a tweet just after 7 p.m. that Highway 24/40 will be closed to all traffic between E1500 Road and E1600 Road "for an unspecified amount of time." 

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. 

The SUV left the scene and headed toward Leavenworth County. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital via Lifestar. 

The Douglas County Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

No further information is available at this time. 

