DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was hit and the driver left the scene.
The sheriff's office said in a tweet just after 7 p.m. that Highway 24/40 will be closed to all traffic between E1500 Road and E1600 Road "for an unspecified amount of time."
The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
The SUV left the scene and headed toward Leavenworth County.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital via Lifestar.
The Douglas County Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
No further information is available at this time.
