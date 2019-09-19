KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities shut down southbound 18th Street Expressway north of Kansas Avenue on Thursday to investigate a fatal crash.
The fire department tweeted about the crash and said that one car went over a guardrail. It happened about 6:10 p.m.
Later, the police department confirmed that the crash was fatal.
Their preliminary investigation indicated that a black SUV was going south on 18th Street Expressway when the vehicle left the road and rolled off the bridge.
A male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died from his injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
