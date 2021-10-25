OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- We now know the identity of a driver who was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in Olathe.
According to the Olathe Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened on Friday just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of K-7 Highway and W. 119th Street.
Officers arrived to find 48-year-old William C. Holland from Shawnee unresponsive. He was the driver.
Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Olathe police are still investigating. If you have information that can help, you are asked to call the police department at 913-971-6363.
