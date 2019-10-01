LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – A man has been charged after fleeing from police Monday and killing an Illinois man in a crash near Bonner Springs.
Anthony Dorsey, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement Tuesday afternoon. He remains in custody in the Leavenworth County Jail and will appear in court later this week, according to Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson.
The crash happened at mile marker 414 near 78th Street shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The pursuit started after a trooper on patrol near the Legends spotted a car with a registration issue.
The trooper said Dorsey, refused to pull over and instead led the trooper on a 13-mile chase at speeds ranging between 80 and 100 mph.
At some point Dorsey, who investigators say is a known fugitive with a warrant out for armed robbery, turned around, heading east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70.
Within seconds, the worst happened, with 19-year-old Nathan Peña from Chicago being hit head on and dying at the scene. He was headed to see some friends in Boulder Colorado when the crash occurred.
Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers were within pursuit policy to chase Dorsey despite it being just a registration issue they were trying to stop him on.
Lt. John Lehnherr with The Kansas Highway Patrol said anytime troopers make the choice to pursue, a lot goes into making that decision.
“We re-evaluate during the pursuit. The conditions of the highway, the conditions of the road traffic, congestion, the experience of the trooper that’s pursuing the vehicle, charges against the driver and in the likelihood of an apprehension without an incident,” Lehnherr, explained.
His mother, Jennifer Pena, says she wishes police across the country were more careful to choose who to pursue because she says it’s always the innocent who end up hurt.
She said she just got home from work Monday when a police officer knocked on her door with the news.
“He was just the best kid. I mean everybody knew him, from homeless people, to younger people, to teachers, very popular in high school. Just a sweet kid,” Jennifer said. “I just wish they had different laws on the highways and who they let on the highways. You know? These accidents happen everyday all over the country. I wish police had a different way of pursuing these guys or sneaking up on them when they are home and getting them, not chasing them on the highway.”
Dorsey had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.