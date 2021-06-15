KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person who was injured in a crash back on May 23 has died from his injuries, police say.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened on May 23 around 7:45 p.m. in the area of I-70 and 40 Highway.
Their initial investigation determined that a Ford pickup truck was going west, taking the exit ramp, when the driver lost control.
The vehicle then left the road, went down and embankment and hit a tree.
The driver and passenger, both men, were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition, respectively.
On June 15, the police were notified that the driver had died from his injuries on June 14 at 7:17 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.