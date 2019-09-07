KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person's legs were seriously injured in a crash that happened on Friday night.
According to the police, the crash happened in the area of northbound I-35 and Paseo at 11:23 p.m.
A black Honda Civic was going north on the interstate in the inside lane when the driver, for an unknown reason, lost control and began to go sideways.
The car slid across the middle lane, the outside and lane, and then the shoulder before hitting a steel guardrail.
That guardrail sheared off and impaled the left side of the car through the passenger area and exited through the right side of the car.
The guardrail badly injured the driver's legs and they were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.