KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged after he caused a crash at 47th Street and Raytown Road injuring the driver in another vehicle and a 3-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
Miguel Ayala, 32, faces charges of resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated. He remained Friday in the Jackson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the area of 51st and Hedges in Kansas City on Wednesday evening and observed a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe. A woman there said he had attempted to strike her with the vehicle.
Officers pursued the suspect, who refused to stop and failed to observe a posted stop sign.
The suspect’s vehicle reached high rates of speed and placed the public in danger.
At 47th Street and Raytown Road, the suspect’s vehicle struck a gray 2005 BMW. The driver of the BMW was injured, as well as a 3-year-old child in the vehicle, who was in a child safety seat.
Ayala acknowledged he had been drinking and a test of his blood showed an elevated alcohol level of .347, according to court documents.
