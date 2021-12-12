KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person suffered serious injuries and another was critically injured after an early morning crash near Highway 71 in Kansas City.
A crash report shows the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near Highway 71 and E 39th Street. A Cadillac SUV was traveling north on the off ramp from Highway 71 when it failed to stop at a red light. The SUV then struck a Ford car that was traveling on E 39th and had a green light.
The impact caused both cars to flip onto their sides. The four occupants of the Cadillac, described as black males, fled the scene.
Six people were inside the Ford car, with two of the passengers sitting in the rear cargo area with no seats or safety devices. A passenger sitting in the front seat of the car was seriously injured and one of the rear passengers was critically injured.
According to the report, the driver of the Ford is under investigation for impairment.
No names were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.