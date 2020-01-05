KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a driver that fled the scene of a fatal crash before officers arrived.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of 18th Street and College Avenue about 4 a.m.
The police determined that a Nissan Sentra was going west when the driver lost control, went off the road to the north and hit a wooden pole.
The driver, only described as an adult female, left the scene on foot before police arrived.
The passenger in the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
