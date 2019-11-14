BELTON, MO (KCTV) – According to police, a 4-year-old was injured when a car went into a Belton home on Thursday night.
The incident happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Colbern. When officers arrived, they found that the driver had run away already.
The injured child was found inside the home and was taken to the local hospital.
The suspected driver was taken into custody a short distance away.
The crash is still being investigated. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about it is asked to call the Belton Police Traffic Division at 816-331-5522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.