KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A driver managed to get away after being pursued by police on Friday night despite crashing in the Northland.
Officer had tried to stop a vehicle and the driver refused to pull over. The police then stopped their pursuit.
Then, Clay County deputies and MSHP troopers spotted that same vehicle and engaged in a pursuit.
The driver went north on I-29 despite being in the southbound lanes, and then went off the road at North Oak.
The driver left the scene before officers caught up to the vehicle.
The driver was never positively confirmed.
When asked, the police told KCTV5 News that they have not confirmed that this driver is a homicide suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.