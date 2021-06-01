KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person who was injured in a rollover crash back in the middle of May has died, according to Kansas City police. 

The crash happened at 5:07 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 in the are of westbound 152 Highway and Barry Road Overpass. 

A white Pontiac G6 was going west on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went of the left side of the road and rolled over. 

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was ejected. She was taken to a local hospital due to life-threatening injuries. 

On June 1, the authorities informed the media that the driver later died on May 26 at 6 p.m. 

The victim's name has not yet been released to the public.

