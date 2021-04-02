KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A driver was ejected and died Thursday night in a major rollover crash on I-435 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City, according to police.
The gold-colored Nissan was traveling quickly northbound on Interstate 435 around 10:25 p.m., when the driver lost control and went off the right embankment, according to a Kansas City Police Department narrative of the crash.
The car flipped several times and went down into a ravine. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He died at the scene.
This is the 14th vehicle fatality of the year in Kansas City.
