SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – One person is dead following a crash where a pickup drove into a Shawnee home Monday afternoon.
Witnesses said the driver first hit a light pole before hitting a house.
A large hole in a fence, a light pole in pieces. Neighbors heard the impact that caused all of this damage before they saw it.
“Just two loud thumps. I couldn’t even tell it was a vehicle. Just two big thumps,” Richard Nelson, neighbor, said.
“When I looked up, I saw him go all the way through the grass,” Cameron Schwegman, neighbor, said.
The driver hit an electrical box before crossing 55th Street and crashing through two fences.
“The electrical box was quite a bit louder. A bigger boom. The biggest was definitely when he hit the house,” Schwegman said.
The driver hit the corner of a home on Meadowsweet Lane. Schwegman said another witness called 911. Then they rushed to check on the man who was unconscious.
“There was a lady who was following him, she said he was kind of swerving between the road a little and all of a sudden, he took off,” Schwegman said.
Neighbors are thankful no one was walking or driving in the driver’s path at the time of the wreck. They said seeing the aftermath and learning the driver did not survive was heartbreaking.
“Just sorry for the family that’s going through what they are getting ready to go through,” Nelson said.
Police are investigating what caused the driver to leave the road. It’s unclear if the driver was impaired, had a medical or mechanical issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.