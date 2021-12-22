KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash that happened this evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened at 5:42 p.m. on I-435 just south of Gregory Boulevard.
The police department's investigation has determined that a Chevrolet SUV was going north when the driver, who was the only person in the car, lost control.
The SUV hit the metal guardrail along the left side of the road and then rolled over.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was ultimately found unresponsive in the grass median.
The driver was taken to a local hospital and is listed as being in critical condition.
The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour following the crash. After that, the road reopened but was down to one lane for two and a half hours.
