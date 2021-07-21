Driver being investigated for impairment after striking, killing pedestrian on I-70

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car overnight and died.
According to the police department, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on eastbound I-70 at Brooklyn Avenue.
A black Ford Freestyle was going east on the interstate behind a semi. Then, the semi swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
However, the Ford couldn't avoid hitting the person. The right front portion of the vehicle hit the pedestrian and vaulted the person into the windshield.
The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead a few hours later.
The person driving the Ford was taken into custody to be investigated for impairment.
Both the person driving the Ford and a passenger did not complain of injuries.
