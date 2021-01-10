NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A police chase that started in Sugar Creek overnight and involved four counties among two states ended with the driver in handcuffs in North Kansas City.
According to the Northmoor Police Department, it all began after a suspect assaulted an officer with their vehicle during a traffic stop.
The suspect then drove off and Sugar Creek police pursued.
The chase went into downtown KC and then into Northmoor via I-29 at speeds of 90 to 100 mph. Officers weren't able to use a spike strip due to other traffic being present.
From there, the chase went south on I-635 and into Kansas.
At that point, Missouri officers dropped their pursuit but the KCPD's helicopter kept eyes on the vehicle.
Soon after, the driver went back into Missouri via I-635 and went north.
Officers in Riverside were then able to use a spike strip successfully, but the driver continued back into Northmoor on I-29.
A Northmoor officer then began to pursue the driver, as an active felony was in progress. At this point, the driver was going about 85 mph on southbound I-29.
The driver finally lost a front tire after turning south onto North Oak and going into North Kansas City.
Ultimately, the chase came to an end at the QuikTrip in the 2500 block of Burlington St. after the vehicle went between two gas pump and hit a parked car.
All three people inside the car were taken into custody without further incident.
Sugar Creek police then arrived at the scene and took custody of the driver after identifying him as such. Numerous felony charges are pending.
All the other occupants were released at the scene.
No officers or suspects were injured in this pursuit.
"We would like to say thank you to all allied agencies that helped bring this incident to an end," said the Northmoor Police Department. "Platte County Sheriff's Department, Riverside Police Department, Kansas City Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, North Kansas City Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Department, and Sugar Creek Police Department."
