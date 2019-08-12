KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy and injured his mother late Saturday night.
Police say Brian C. Bartlett and his mother were asleep when they were shot late Saturday. Brian and his mother were rushed to hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. His mother was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Brian is the youngest homicide victim in Kansas City this year. He is one of at least five people under the age of 16 killed this year in the city.
The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue.
There is no motive or suspect description at this time.
The house has at least 34 bullet holes.
Neighbors are heartbroken and still on edge about what happened.
People said they frequently hear gunshots at night, mostly coming from a nearby apartment complex. They said having this many bullets ring out so close is surprising, though.
KCTV5 News spoke with one mother who said she’s moving her daughters bedroom to the back of her house as a precaution. Another pregnant mother wants to move out of Kansas City altogether.
Some neighbors said the gunshots last night sounded like it was an automatic weapon. Others assumed there was more than one person shooting.
“At first I thought it was firecrackers because it was so many shots, but the way they were shooting you could tell there was more than one gun,” Merinda Anthony, a neighbor, said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
