(CBS) -- Who will win the Super Bowl? Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Price is Right host Drew Carey predicted the winner with the most scientific, fool-proof method – a game of Plinko! He dropped five chips on a special Plinko board and whatever team got the most chips won. Watch the video above to see the outcome.
The Price is Right airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KCTV5.
Watch Super Bowl LV live on Sunday on KCTV5, and streaming on CBS All Access or the CBS Sports app.
