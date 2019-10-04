LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- There were no relatives at Vietnam War Veteran Tommie Stevens funeral held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery on Friday afternoon.
But, his passing didn’t go unnoticed as dozens of patriotic strangers, service members and one particularly special person showed up to honor his life and service.
As an honor guard carefully folded a flag, they then placed it on the lap of a person Stevens only knew for a short period of time.
“I promised him that I’d definitely take him to the very end”, said Christine Seal. “And I never broke that promise.”
A neighbor and a friend, Christine Seal took care of Stevens for the last two years of his life.
“The first time we met, he knew I was a nurse and it went from there,” Seal said.
A Vietnam Veteran with no known family – Seal took on the responsibility of making sure Stevens ate, took his medication and got to his doctor appointments.
“He always expected me right when I got home, and I went straight over there,” said Seal.
Tommie Stevens served three years in the army, with time in Vietnam. He died on June 19 of this year.
“You are here now to honor somebody that you don’t know,” said Pastor Cape Rust from Pilgrim Community Church, who conducted the funeral service. “And yet, he is someone that every one of you know because you served with someone like Tommie”.
The funeral service was put together in Stevens' honor and mostly strangers showed up to bring dignity to the occasion.
“This was basically put out by word of mouth and on Facebook, and I just could not believe the number of people that showed up to honor this gentleman today,” said Ronald Wurtele with the VFW Post 56 Riders.
According to Seal, Stevens did radio control in the military, then retired after working for the postal service. He also loved photography and dirty martinis.
There was even a poem about his favorite drink read during the ceremony.
“For if you follow this little rhyme, you’ll have the perfect martini every time. And, he loved Chris’s martinis,” said Pastor Rust.
It was a service for a veteran with no known next of kin. He was buried with dignity, thanks to strangers.
“The comfort and the joy that you provided for him in the transitional stage in his life, nobody can put a price on that,” said Pastor Rust to Seal.
“I know he’s in heaven, having a good old time, probably having a martini right now,” Seal said.
According to Seal, the folded flag she received for Stevens will be donated to St. Luke’s Hospice Care in his honor.
