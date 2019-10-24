KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A GPS tracker on stolen appliances led police to a stash of stolen refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, and more inside a south Kansas City home.
Now, thanks to technology and investigators, many victims will get their stolen items back.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman talked to a contractor and a landlord who both say thieves are stealing appliances around the KC metro.
In this case, Kansas City police recovered 39 appliances from one home.
Thieves are often targeting homes that are under construction or up for sale or rent. Last week, they hit a home off Beacon Avenue in KC. Rick Tennison lives next door.
“I’m nosey,” he admitted. However, he has caught criminals stealing from the house next door before and reported it to police.
“A woman and a man drove right up in the yard,” he said. “I walked out there and the guy -- he came walking out with a handful of tools. And I said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ He said, ‘Nice house. . . . Ta-ta.’”
This time burglars struck while Tennison was asleep. They stole an air conditioner, a refrigerator, a range, a water heater, and a furnace. All of them had been replaced due to the same crime.
“It’s been stolen three different times that I know of,” Tennison said.
A GPS tracker placed on the stolen appliances by the owner brought police to a home off E. 97th Terrace. Investigators served a search warrant and seized 39 appliances. So far, they’ve returned 27 appliances to their owners.
“That’s great,” Tennison said.
The investigation is ongoing and, so far, charges have not been filed.
Police recommend keeping a record of all of your serial numbers for your appliances in a safe place. That way if they make a recovery like they did in this case they can return it sooner.
