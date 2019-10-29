LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV)-- Residents in Leavenworth have seen a growing trend lately of BB guns being fired at people’s homes and vehicles. Which is resulting in many being forced to cough up hundreds of dollars to repair their damaged property.
Ever since July, Leavenworth has had more than 30 different police reports filed because of BB’s, but what many might think is just a small crime, is causing some major headaches.
This is what Melonie Thompson’s KIA Sorento looked like earlier this month after someone fired a BB gun at it.
“At 7:30 that night when I went to bed my car was parked in the driveway. It was completely fine and at 7:15 the next morning, I was missing a back window,” Melonie Thompson, victim of BB gun shooting spree, said.
But that wasn’t the only damage, at the top of her house window was a BB hole that still remains.
“It didn’t go all the way through, but it did bust the first one and this was a brand-new window that was put in a year and a half ago, $1,500,” Thompson said.
Luckily for her, that cost is being taken care of by her landlord, as for the car window, it was $500.
“Some of us work hard for our money. Some of us don’t have a spouse to help with income,” Thompson said.
In Thompson’s case, she’s a single parent with including two handicapped adult children.
“You’re taking food off of my table for my children and you definitely didn’t do them any favors for Christmas,” Thompson said.
Based on the Leavenworth police crime map, Thompson is just one of 33 others since July to have their property damaged, and their wallets left empty.
“These kinds of things although on the surface appear to be kids that are mischievous. It really does create a high level of frustration, we hope we can solve that case and at least provide some means by which a person who’s a victim can get some restitution for that,” Chief Patrick Kitchens with Leavenworth police said.
“Kids will be kid’s, teenagers will be teenagers, but I’m sure that you know they were just out joyriding having a good time but at the end of the day, their good time impacted a lot of people,” Thompson said.
Police say they’ve gotten a few tips but encourage anyone with additional information to contact them immediately.
